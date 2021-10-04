Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Spread to Missouri and London

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is continuing to spread its magic across Missouri, and soon across the Atlantic, with the help of longtime Franchisee Satish Pardeshi.

Pardeshi, an India-born citizen who moved to the United States 30 years ago and opened his first Happy Joe’s restaurant in St. Louis in 2018, is investing with the brand once again and scaling his happy places across Missouri at a rapid pace. Earlier this fall, the Happy Joe’s owner/operator opened his second location in St. Peters and plans to expand to four total locations in Missouri with additional sites in Arnold and Branson. On the heels of his most recent opening, Pardeshi plans to open the third location in Arnold by 2023. Plus, the aspiring franchisee is hoping to introduce Happy Joe’s to London in the near future.

“I was first drawn to Happy Joe’s when I visited with my family and immediately fell in love with the kind atmosphere, games and taco pizza,” Pardeshi says. “After that, along with my long-time motivation and eagerness to own my own business, I knew that I needed to bring Happy Joe’s to the St. Louis area. There is nothing I love more than seeing people in my community coming in to enjoy our pizza and we are grateful for the support we have received from our customers, especially during COVID. It is a dream of mine to bring Happy Joe’s to the London area and we are beyond blessed to now be working towards expansion across the state, and hopefully internationally.”

Located at 905 Jungermann Road, the new 3,200-square-foot St. Peters restaurant features a game room, outdoor dining and a drive-thru pick-up window. Happy Joe’s St. Peters also plans to expand the outdoor area and add a sand volleyball court, making it an even more perfect destination for some family fun.

“Satish, his wife Susan and their two boys embody the family-first, celebratory spirit of Happy Joe’s and their passion for the brand radiates through to their guests who can be seen loyally lining-up outside at his two locations every day,” says Happy Joe’s CEO and President Tom Sacco. “When I met Satish the first time, his passion for excellence and his life story was amazing. I was so proud to have him as a franchisee in our system. We hope Satish’s story inspires others to spread happiness throughout their communities with his Happy Joe’s and make a difference one ‘Happy Place’ at a time.”