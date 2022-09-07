Happy Joe's to Raise Money for School Programs

For the past 50 years, community involvement has been one of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream’s most important core values. One way the brand continuously achieves that goal is through its annual Back-to-School Fundraising opportunities.

From now through the end of the year, the iconic Midwestern pizza brand is bringing back its three most popular fundraising options for school clubs, programs or any organization looking for a fun way to raise funds – often while scoring valuable Happy Joe’s discounts.

The most popular option is through Happy Fundraising Cards. These cards provide over $40 in savings and are accepted at all Happy Joe’s locations. Groups can purchase these cards for $1 and sell them for $5, making a $4 profit on each card sold.

Happy Joe’s Scrip Program is another fundraising vehicle that offers schools and organizations a chance to purchase Happy Joe’s gift cards at a discounted price and resell them at their full retail value. These gift cards are available in a variety of denominations from each location. To order cards for your school call 562-332-8811 and ask for Hollie.

Organizations can likewise benefit from hosting a 5-Hour Fundraiser, in which guests are invited, via flier, to “order from Happy Joe’s for dine-in, carryout or delivery on a specific date between 4-9 p.m. and 10 to 15% of your purchase will go towards your chosen cause.” Guests must present the flyer when paying for their meal. Fundraising organizations receive a check within two weeks after the 5-Hour Fundraiser.

Some Happy Joe’s locations will extend this fundraising offer beyond five hours. For more information on this program, contact Kristel Ersan VP of Marketing at Happy Joe’s Support Center at 563.332.8811.

“Our Back-to-School fundraisers have always been a significant aspect of Happy Joe’s,” says Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Since 1972, we have been committed to giving back to the community and we plan to keep providing multiple fundraising opportunities for years to come. We can’t wait to work with many local organizations again this year and invite anyone else who is interested to come join us as we put the fun back in fundraising!”