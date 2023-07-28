Happy Joe's Reaches New Heights in Second Quarter

Happy Hoe's Pizza & Ice Cream's commitment to giving its fans the most innovative pizzas on the market has propelled the brand to new heights in the second quarter of 2023.

The iconic Midwestern pizza brand shared unprecedented growth in its delivery sales thanks to a burgeoning partnership with Goldbelly, an online marketplace for gourmet foods from iconic restaurants and chefs. The agreement allows Happy Joe’s fans to order pizzas and have them delivered straight to their door in each of the 50 states.

Since beginning its partnership with Goldbelly, Happy Joe’s has seen an increase in total online pizza sales and the number of orders sold each month has tripled to upwards of 240 per week. The brand recently increased its capacity up to 400 orders per four-day shipping week to meet the increasing demand and believes the tech-based option will only continue to help increase Happy Joe’s brand awareness.

“When people think of Happy Joe’s, they think of quality pizzas with unique topping combinations you can’t find anywhere else,” says Happy Joe’s President, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “This partnership has allowed us to reconnect with our fans that don’t have local access to our restaurants anymore and create a new fanbase of pizza lovers with our iconic creations and variety of topping options.”

Happy Joe’s continued to push the flavor limits with its successful launch of an All-American favorite, the Sloppy Joe Pizza, followed by another All-American favorite, Happy Joe’s BBQ Beef and Chicken Pizzas – featuring a new BBQ sauce made in partnership with Dr Pepper – and reminded everyone where pickles as a pizza topping originated. Pickles have been a staple topping at Happy Joe’s for almost two decades and are prominent on the Super Max and Sloppy Joe Pizzas.

Unique pizza offerings continue to drive interest in the brand’s franchise development, with Happy Joe’s celebrating a successful grand opening of its second Missouri restaurant in Branson. Growth is still coming in the second half of the year as Happy Joe’s anticipates a third Egypt location to open before the end of 2023, as well as its first Florida outpost in the beach town of Navarre.

“Coming off our golden anniversary in 2022, we hit the ground running and haven’t stopped, which is why we continue to position ourselves for a bright future,” says Sacco. “Happy Joe’s is quickly becoming the go-to place for pizza in Egypt and we’re sure that the new markets we enter here in the U.S. will see us in the same light.”

Happy Joe’s employees were also part of the spotlight in the second quarter with longtime franchise partners Will and Deb Brinkley being highlighted in PMQ Magazine for their decades of restaurant ownership in Burlington, Iowa. The Brinkley’s credited their success to quality employees and loyal customers.