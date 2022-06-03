Happy Joe's is Ready to Meet your Graduation Celebration Needs

Adventure awaits the class of 2022, and there’s no better way to celebrate their accomplishments than with Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream.

Whether you plan to dine out or host family and friends while celebrating your graduate, Happy Joe’s has a variety of award-winning options that’ll satisfy the whole crew. Happy Joe’s can create the perfect spread for catering and to-go at select locations. Guests can customize their catering order by choosing from an array of graduation party fare such as Happy Joe’s most-ordered Denver Omelet Pizza, Walking Taco Kits, Boneless Wings, Sausage Pasta, House Salad and Dessert Pizza. Guests can also order Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind pizza creations, such as its famous Taco Joe, BLT, Chicken Bacon Ranch and BBQ pizzas, and for a sweet finish, fans can get their ice cream delivered too!

Prefer to host the party at your local Happy Joe’s? No problem. Dine-in customers can create their own Walking Taco, enjoy endless brunch or create their own feast in the endless buffet with everything from pizza and pasta to salad and dessert! Then, spend quality time with friends and family while battling it out in Happy Joe’s “Fun Zone” where guests of all ages can play games and win prizes.

“At Happy Joe’s, it’s all about the emotional connection we create with our fans,” says Happy Joe’s CEO, President and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “We pride ourselves on providing a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that’s perfect for making amazing memories with your loved ones before they start their next adventure. Our timeless pizza party paradise is the perfect place to celebrate life’s most memorable moments, and we can’t wait to help recent grads feel extra special this graduation season.”

If you’re looking for that perfect gift to bring to your next graduation party, consider a Happy Joe’s gift card, which can be loaded with any denomination you choose. To order and ship a Happy Joe’s gift card, visit happyjoes-pizza-and-icecream-giftcards.com.