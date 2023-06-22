Happy Joe's Reminds Everyone of its Love for Pickle Pizza Toppings

Forgive Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream for being a little salty that some national pizza chains are claiming that they’re at the forefront of the pickle-as-a-pizza topping movement.

Pickles have been a big dill at Happy Joe’s for almost two decades, with the fan-favorite topping a go-to option on the menu since 1994. The sliced sour and savory chips also get the royal treatment as a featured topping on the iconic Midwestern brand’s Super Max Pizza and Sloppy Joe Pizza, among others.

“I had to chuckle when I read some of the quick service pizza chains claiming to be innovative by adding pickles to pizza when we’ve been doing that for years,” says Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Every Midwesterner knows that nothing brings out the flavor of a great burger or sloppy joe sandwich like pickles, which is why we added them to our pizzas. We take great pride in knowing our guests’ preferred tastes, so we don’t need to hop on food trends because, when it comes to pickles, we are the original trendsetter.”

The Sloppy Joe Pizza – Happy Joe’s newest specialty creation – is just as uniquely delicious and messy as its namesake sandwich, but large enough for the whole family to enjoy. It’s served on a decadent and flaky pan-style crust, topped with 100% real ground beef, blended with Happy Joe’s special sloppy joe sauce and covered with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses, with classic dill pickles and mustard to finish it off.

The brand’s popular Super Max Pizza is an Italian-style cheeseburger, featuring 100% real ground beef, dill pickles, onions and sliced American cheese. The ingredients are layered on Happy Joe’s special pizza sauce on its hand-stretched crust and baked before being finished with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Both pizzas are currently on the menu, but the Sloppy Joe Pizza’s limited time run ends on Friday, June 30. And as a reminder to its fans that it’s been adding pickle slices to its pizza since the 1990s, Happy Joe’s is offering a special promo with a large Super Max Pizza and a large Sloppy Joe Pizza for $30 through June 30 at participating locations.

“Part of our mission at Happy Joe’s is to have a memorable experience with our guests and there’s no better way to remind them that we started this pickle craze than by offering two of our favorites at one great price,” says Sacco. “I guarantee that after one bite everyone will see why other pizza brands have followed our lead and offered pickles as a topping.”