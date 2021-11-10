Happy Joe's to Reopen in Galena, Illinois

Roger and Margaret Bussan met while working at Galena’s Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in 1995. So, when the husband-and-wife duo were approached by CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco that the restaurant where their relationship began was in a position for them to buy, they knew what they had to do … bring it back to life.

Now, the Bussans are preparing to reopen Happy Joe’s Galena in order to once again give the community a magical restaurant where memories are made. When the renovated restaurant reopens at 9919 US-20 in January, it will feature an updated interior that combines modern and nostalgic elements and there will be a dedicated game room complete with arcade favorites. The main dining room will seat up to 100 guests and there will be a drive-up window for carryout orders.

“I believe the people of Galena will embrace us with open arms because Happy Joe’s has been a staple and an iconic presence in the city for the better part of 40 years,” Roger Bussan says. “We want to bring back the go-to place for family gatherings and life’s big celebrations whether it be in our dining room or in our guests’ homes. We will operate Galena just like we have been successfully operating Lancaster for the last 20 years. We’re going to focus and care about our guests, team members and the food we serve to the community, and we’re going to put smiles on faces!”

In addition to being previous employees, the Bussans have successfully operated Happy Joe’s Lancaster since 2002. Their two children also work part-time at Happy Joe’s in Lancaster – it truly is a family affair!

“We couldn’t have chosen a better pair to reopen Happy Joe’s in Galena,” Sacco says. “They’re passionate about the brand and share the belief that our role is to give back to the community, spread happiness and act with a Servant’s Heart. They have been extremely successful in Lancaster and I have no doubt that Galena will be the same.”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized model train, hand-scooped ice cream, and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on Happy Joe’s specialty pizzas – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals with beer or wine, and Happy Joe’s will also offer a variety of breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas, appetizers, pastas, sandwiches and daily specials. Happy Joe’s creates magical memories that last a lifetime.