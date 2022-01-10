Happy Joe's Reopens in Galena, Illinois

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has reopened its doors to rave reviews in the Galena community!

Since its Jan. 3 reopening at 9919 US-20, the pizza and party paradise has seen record-breaking sales and overwhelming support and applause from customers who couldn’t be more excited about this highly-anticipated return. The newly renovated restaurant features elements of modern and nostalgic dining and “eatertainment” venues with a 100-seat main dining room and a game room with arcade favorites and additional seating.

“The Happy Joe's I knew and loved is back,” says Michelle H. of Galena in an online review. “[The] service was great! Pizza was awesome! [I’m] so glad to have Happy Joe's back in town and under new management!”

Franchisees Roger and Margaret Bussan are the new owners of Happy Joe’s Galena. In addition to being previous Happy Joe’s Galena employees, the Bussans have successfully operated Happy Joe’s Lancaster since 2002. Their two children also work part-time at Happy Joe’s in Lancaster – it truly is a family affair!

“Margaret and I actually met while working at Happy Joe’s Galena, so words can’t express how excited we are to reopen this restaurant,” Roger Bussan says. “Happy Joe’s is an iconic part of the Galena community, not only because it’s the go-to place for family gatherings but it’s also where lasting memories are made. Now that we’ve reopened, we invite everyone to come by and check out the renovations while enjoying quality time with family and friends.”

In addition to making magical memories while dining in, guests can enjoy Happy Joe’s signature gourmet offerings via carryout with a drive-up window or delivery. Happy Joe’s Galena also offers breakfast and dessert pizzas, delicious pastas, creative sandwiches, creamy hand-dipped ice cream, local craft beer and craft root beer and more in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. It is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Bussan family to bring our pizza and party paradise back to Galena,” says Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, president and chief happiness officer. “The new restaurant is in a great spot right off US-20, which is super convenient for guests coming in and out of town. Whether it’s a family gathering, a celebration, a post-golf bite or a refuel after hitting the slopes, Galena’s go-to spot for sharing slices and memories is back!”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized Lionel Model train, hand-scooped ice cream, and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on a Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind pizza – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals at Happy Joe’s with the extensive variety of appetizers, pasta, sandwiches, daily specials and old-fashioned ice cream desserts.