Happy Joe’s, the rapidly-growing Iowa-born pizza and ice cream brand, has returned to the Fargo – Moorhead area. Just one mile from the Epic Indoor Waterpark, Fargo’s new location — opened Friday, Dec. 13 — is the fourth Happy Joe’s in North Dakota and marks the comeback of the brand after the closing of the University Drive location in 2022.

Ahead of the grand opening, residents joined franchisees Dan Labernik and John Krumm to celebrate the reinstatement of the iconic Midwest pizza joint with a Friends & Family and VIP on Thursday, Dec. 12.

“Great things don’t happen by accident — they’re built over time, with care and a deep connection to the people you’re serving,” said CEO, President & Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “The reopening of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Fargo is a compliment to the legacy of retired Happy Joe’s franchisees Mike and Cheryl Post who embody everything that Happy Joe’s stands for. The Posts still operate a successful Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Grand Forks, and are very excited for Dan and John to bring Happy Joe’s back to the Fargo area because Fargo has always loved Happy Joe’s Pizza.”

The Happy Joe’s Fargo opening is the latest step in the company’s continued growth across the South and Midwest — covering Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada and North Dakota — reflecting the nation’s continued demand for Happy Joe’s unique pizza options.

Not only does Happy Joe’s continue to bring new restaurants to more markets across the U.S., but the Heartland brand is enjoying a wave of newfound popularity across Egypt, with new locations recently opening in Cairo, Giza and up on the North Coast and now entering Kuwait City, Kuwait and Dubai in the U.A.E.

The combined total of signed new franchise agreements in 2024 has reached an impressive 22 locations. Opening over the next couple of years, the brand plans to expand in Kewanee, Illinois, and again in Fargo.

Fargo residents will feel right at home with Happy Joe’s Midwestern-inspired pies, like the Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza and the Taco Joe, a pizza with layers of ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, refried beans and taco sauce.

The new Fargo location will operate Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, during its first few opening weeks and over the Holidays, the restaurant hours will be different. Guests are encouraged to call the store for specific holiday schedules.