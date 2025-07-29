Happy Joe’s is officially back in New Ulm, bringing its legendary menu and family-friendly atmosphere to 1700 N. Broadway. The new restaurant is locally owned and operated by franchisee Travis Hermel – a former longtime Happy Joe’s employee.

The reopening represents a key part of Happy Joe’s broader strategy to expand across the Midwest through trusted operators who understand the brand’s legacy and community-first culture. With deep roots in Minnesota and a strong history in New Ulm, this new location aims to restore a beloved local tradition while fueling future growth in the region.

“New Ulm has always been a strong market for us, and we’re thrilled to have the right people in place to bring Happy Joe’s back to the community,” said Tom Sacco, CEO, president and chief happiness officer. “Travis knows this brand inside and out. The leadership reflects the values we stand for and our commitment to putting smiles on the face of every guest who walks through our doors.”

To celebrate its return, the New Ulm team participated in the city’s Independence Day parade, joining in one of the community’s most beloved summer traditions. The event marked a festive start to the restaurant’s first weekend of service.

The new location is one of three currently open in Minnesota, with six more under development. It reinforces Happy Joe’s growth strategy in small towns across the Midwest and demonstrates the power of local partnerships in restoring brand presence in high-potential markets.