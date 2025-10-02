Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is rolling out its first branded food truck to bring the restaurant’s family‑friendly experience to neighborhoods, schools and events across the country. Final preparations are underway, and the launch will be in the first week of October.

Happy Joe’s mobile pizzeria will appear at high‑traffic community events in the Quad Cities and across the USA from Navarre, Florida, to Minot, North Dakota, and from Tucson, Arizona, to Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will be available for private bookings, including birthday parties, corporate gatherings, weddings, state fairs, community events and school fundraisers. The team plans to visit high school football and other local sports, new store openings, franchisee events and popular Quad Cities events such as Balloon Fest, Tug Fest and the Bix.

“When we say we want to meet people where they are, we’re being quite literal,” said Tom Sacco, CEO, president and Chief Happiness Officer. “Happy Joe’s started with a love of pizza, ice cream and celebration. Now we can bring that joy to a Friday night game, a class fundraiser or a backyard birthday — a smile is a win for us, no matter where it happens in Anywhere, USA.”

The rolling restaurant will offer Happy Joe’s signature pizzas and ice cream at ball games, festivals, fundraisers and anywhere else that happy humans gather. The truck carries upright coolers and freezers, a double‑stack pizza oven, prep stations, a three‑well sink with a separate hand‑washing sink and an ice cream dipping cabinet with six flavors. Full exterior branding and interactive signage help the truck serve guests and act as a rolling billboard for the brand. For those familiar with the in-store experience, they’ll recognize the siren with a red strobe to celebrate birthdays as it comes along for the ride, too.

The new food truck supports the brand’s focus on community connection and visibility while giving franchisees a flexible format for events and catering.