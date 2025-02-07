Happy Joe’s, the rapidly growing Iowa-born pizza and ice cream brand, is closing its 52nd year with record-breaking franchise growth. Fueled by meaningful partnerships, industry recognition and key market expansions, the brand continues to advance its mission of bringing families and communities together over great food and dining experiences.

The year kicked off with the return of a guest favorite, Happy Joe’s signature heart-shaped pizzas, delighting guests throughout February. The first quarter also marked a business milestone with the announcement of the brand’s partnership with ORCA Inventory Management, enabling real-time tracking of food costs across locations — variables that change weekly — allowing for cost management and increased operational efficiency. Happy Joe’s launched a new digital marketing campaign focusing on modernizing customer engagement and reaching new audiences across platforms. In June, the company embraced technology innovations such as robotics (Bear Robotics) and AI voice ordering (Voicify) at select locations, enhancing their guest experience and streamlining operations, reinforcing the brand’s financial strategy and operational oversight. Key leadership promotions and hires were also announced:

Chris Anschutz promoted to Vice President Restaurant Operations

Ashley Balluff promoted to Vice President Training & Culinary Services

Jenny Culp promoted to Vice President Purchasing & Supply Chain

Haley Lueth promoted to Franchise Business Consultant, and hiring

Aaron Huber hired as Controller

Happy Joe’s achieved impressive domestic and international expansion in 2024, securing multiple area development agreements, including:

Minnesota ADA

Egypt ADA

Arizona ADA

New Mexico ADA

Nevada ADA

Illinois ADA

The combined total of signed new franchise agreements in 2024 has reached 22 locations.

Happy Joe’s expanded its footprint with new store openings, introducing its beloved pizzas to new communities in:

Cairo, Egypt

Giza, Egypt

Alexandria, Egypt

Kewanee, IL

Fargo, ND

Navarre (Pensacola), FL – Coming Soon!

Oro Valley (Tucson), AZ – Coming Soon!

Surprise (Phoenix), AZ – Coming Soon!

Mendota Heights (St. Paul), MN – Coming Soon!

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Coming Soon!

Dubai, U.A.E. – Coming Soon!

These openings reflect Happy Joe’s growing influence domestically and globally, and its commitment to creating welcoming family dining experiences worldwide.

“2024 has been a year of milestones, growth and meaningful moments,” said Tom Sacco, CEO, president and chief happiness officer at Happy Joe’s. “From expanding our global presence to strengthening our leadership team and rolling out exciting new technologies, we are proud of our progress. As we look to 2025, we remain focused on driving growth, creating value for our franchisees and delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests.”