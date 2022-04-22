Happy Joe's Sees Fifth Straight Quarter of Positive Sales Growth

After heavily investing in its digital efforts to better deliver its one-of-kind, gourmet menu to guests across the country, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has kicked off its 50th Golden Anniversary with impressive sales.

Coming off a year of consistent year-over-year increase in same-store sales each quarter, the brand beloved by guests across generations reported that sales in Q1 of 2022 increased 4% compared to the year prior and 11% over 2020, with 2021 coming in 13% over 2020 for the entire year. This year’s Q1 is the fifth consecutive quarter that Happy Joe’s has seen positive sales growth during the pandemic. The brand’s loyal guest base continues to embrace the in-house delivery, curbside, drive-thru, and dine-in service models, which have made it easy for guests to receive their favorite pizza offerings for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert.

The iconic midwestern pizza brand credits its record-breaking sales in part to brand loyalty but more recently that brand loyalty has been complimented significantly by its commitment to investing in technology throughout its stores. Happy Joe’s rolled out a new App powered by ParTech, Inc. (PAR)’s leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, for mobile ordering and loyalty rewards. Two months later, Happy Joe’s launched its brand new website with the help of its partner White Unicorn. The upgraded site features a revamped look and feel of everything from the landing pages to the ordering portal to create a more seamless, relevant online experience for guests. The new website lays a foundation for the family-centric pizza and ice cream brand to continue expansion across the United States into Florida, South Carolina, Colorado, Arizona and Texas. And into several international countries with six restaurants under construction in Cairo, Egypt, building “Happy Places” for families globally while enlisting new and existing franchisees to grow the successful concept at an unprecedented rate.

“Improving our digital capabilities has been a top priority for our team heading into our 50th anniversary year,” says Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “We want to give our operators the best tools and environment to excel, and, in today’s world, that means keeping our technology up to date. We’re excited to see our numbers continue to grow in 2022 and look forward to what’s to come during the year of our biggest birthday yet.”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized model train, hand-scooped ice cream, and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on Happy Joe’s specialty pizzas – such as the 200+ pepperonis stacked on a Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals with beer or wine, and Happy Joe’s will also offer a variety of breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas, appetizers, pastas, sandwiches, a lunch buffet, ice cream and daily specials. Happy Joe’s creates magical memories that last a lifetime.