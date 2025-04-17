Happy Joe’s is bringing its signature mix of mouthwatering pizza, sweet ice cream and family fun to Florida for the first time on April 28. The iconic brand from America’s Heartland is officially opening its doors at 2502 Highway 87 S – just a few blocks west of Navarre High School and across from the Navarre Farmer’s Market. This marks Happy Joe’s 47th location system-wide and a major milestone in the brand’s ongoing growth.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Happy Joe’s to Florida,” said Tom Sacco, CEO, president and chief happiness officer. “Navarre is the perfect place to introduce our brand of family-friendly fun and delicious food. We can’t wait to see the smiles on our guests’ faces as they experience Happy Joe’s for the first time!”

The newest Happy Joe’s location features fan-favorite menu items, including using real smoked Brisket on our BBQ Brisket pizza, and the iconic Taco Joe pizza, a Midwest favorite topped with ground beef, refried beans, taco sauce, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Guests can also enjoy the brand’s beloved Lollapalooza Pizza, alongside a variety of sweet ice cream treats.

“Bringing Happy Joe’s to Florida is a real dream come true,” said Jennifer Harding, the newest Happy Joe’s franchisee. “It took a lot of work, but we are at the end of the tunnel, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’re bringing to the amazing community of Navarre.”

For the GRAND OPENING EVENT, Happy Joe’s plans to invite friends, family and the media to the new restaurant to help us celebrate.

Grand Opening & Pizza Cutting Ceremony – Monday, April 28 @ 4 p.m.

Happy Joe’s signature Pizza-Cutting Ceremony instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting

Great for visual coverage, community engagement and on-site interviews.

Also a great second option if media are unable to attend the VIP tasting events.