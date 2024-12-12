Happy Joe’s will be serving up its signature slices and scoops in Kewanee with a new location opening on Dec. 16. Located at 515 Tenney St., directly across from Wethersfield Elementary and Wethersfield High School, this will mark the brand’s eighth Prairie State restaurant, joining locations in Galena, Milan, Coal Valley, Aledo, Moline, East Moline and Rock Island.

To commemorate the opening, a Lollapalooza Pizza cutting ceremony will take place on Dec. 16, featuring community leaders, company representatives and franchisees Eric Ellenberger and Jamie O’Neill.

In the lead-up to the grand opening, Happy Joe’s will host a Friends and Family Night on Dec. 13, followed by a VIP Night on Dec. 14.

“Happy Joe’s is all about bringing families and communities together through amazing food and joyful experiences,” said CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Eric and Jamie are passionate about continuing that tradition in Kewanee, and we’re thrilled to see their vision come to life in our native Midwest region.”

The Kewanee Happy Joe’s will operate Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The newest Happy Joe’s location features fan-favorite menu items, including the iconic Taco Joe pizza, a Midwest favorite topped with ground beef, refried beans, taco sauce, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Guests can also enjoy the brand’s beloved Lollapalooza Pizza, alongside a variety of sweet ice cream treats.