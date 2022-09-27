Happy Joe's Unveils a German Menu for Oktoberfest

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is transporting guests to Germany with the authentic smells and tastes of its new Bavarian menu.

From today through Nov. 21, guests can indulge in Happy Joe’s lineup of Bavarian pizza, pasta and pretzel bites featuring a delicious beer cheese dipping sauce on the side. The limited-time menu includes:

Bavarian Pizza ($19.99) – Happy Joe’s classic pan crust made in a salted-pretzel style, smothered in a Fat Tire cheddar beer cheese sauce, and topped with large chunks of Chicago prime sausage, onions and crisp bacon.

($19.99) – Happy Joe’s classic pan crust made in a salted-pretzel style, smothered in a Fat Tire cheddar beer cheese sauce, and topped with large chunks of Chicago prime sausage, onions and crisp bacon. Bavarian Pasta ($8.99) – Cavatappi noodles smothered in a Fat Tire cheddar beer cheese sauce and topped with large chunks of Chicago prime sausage, onions and crisp bacon. Served with three personal pretzel bites.

($8.99) – Cavatappi noodles smothered in a Fat Tire cheddar beer cheese sauce and topped with large chunks of Chicago prime sausage, onions and crisp bacon. Served with three personal pretzel bites. Pretzel Bites ($7.99) – A dozen salted pretzel bites served with a side of Fat Tire cheddar beer cheese sauce and a side of ranch.

To pair with its new Bavarian bites, select Happy Joe’s locations will offer six packs of Fat Tire beer for just $7.99 for carry out and delivery through Nov. 21.

“We can’t wait to roll out our new Bavarian menu items,” says Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “There is nothing we love more at Happy Joe’s than giving our guests exciting, unique additions to our iconic menu, and the Bavarian pizza, pasta and pretzel bites are truly one-a-kind. Plus, October is both National Pizza Month and National Pasta Month, so there couldn’t be a better time to try these delicious creations and celebrate our favorite month of the year!”

For those looking for an adventure this fall, Happy Joe’s is giving away a 2022 Ford Explorer ST as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. All year long, fans can enter for a chance to win this highly rated SUV plus $17,000 for taxes by calling 844.648.2832 or going online to happyjoesgiveaway.com and filling out the entry form.