Happy’s Pizza is bringing the heat this summer with the launch of its new Smoked BBQ Chicken, now available at all locations! Each piece is slowly smoked in-house for two hours daily with mesquite wood chips, then smothered in their signature BBQ sauce for a mouthwatering flavor that delivers on taste and quality.

To celebrate, Happy’s Pizza is rolling out the following limited-time summer specials, available now through August 31, 2025.

8 piece Smoked Dark BBQ Chicken Wings for $9.99

One-pound Smoked Wings for $9.99

One Large 2-topping Pizza + One-pound Smoked Wings for $19.99

Marvin Mansoor, COO for Happy’s Pizza shared, “We smoke our chicken daily in house at each of our Happy’s Pizza locations to ensure the freshest, juiciest, smoked chicken every time customers come in.”

Happy’s Pizza delivers a full lineup of crave-worthy menu options. Known for their pizzas topped with premium ingredients like Old World Pepperoni, Grade-A Steak, Chicken, Beef Pepperoni, and Feta Cheese, to slow-smoked BBQ ribs and tips and subs, sandwiches, salads, and golden-crispy Happy Wings which are deep fried and coated in Happy’s signature seasonings, Happy’s Pizza has something for everyone.

Happy’s Pizza also provides hot, fresh, and on-time catering services for any occasion, with a full menu of offerings from pizzas, wings, sides, and desserts.

Michigan-based Happy’s Pizza, with locations throughout Michigan and Ohio, is also part of the group that operates Savvy Sliders, BurgerFi, and Fat Boy’s Pizza.