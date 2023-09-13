Hardee's Adds Nashville Hot Chicken to Menu

Hardee's is turning up the heat, and welcoming a new Nashville Hot Chicken to the menu beginning September 13. It will be joining Hardee's iconic Hand-Breaded Chicken platform to include kicked-up versions of Hardee's favorites like Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and Nashville Hot Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit at participating locations.

"At Hardee's, we're all about offering the homestyle foods our guests crave. We're expanding our famous chicken lineup with just the right amount of spice," says Mallory Jones, Director of Brand Marketing for Hardee's. "The flavors speak for themselves. While there's a nod to our Tennessee headquarters, we know guests across the country will love this new flavor."

The menu items arrive on September 13 and will be available both in store and in the Hardee's App, where My Rewards members can redeem an in-app only offer for BOGO for $2 hand-breaded chicken sandwiches (regular, BLT or Nashville Hot). The Nashville Hot Chicken platform will be a permanent fixture on the Hardee's menu.