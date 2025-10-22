Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, Hardee’s has the answer to comfort food cravings with treats everyone can enjoy. In the spirit of holiday cheer, the brand announces the much-anticipated return of fan-favorite Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit to the menu, alongside its Grilled Cheese lineup just in time for the holiday nostalgia to kick in. But the festivities don’t stop there as the brand is also welcoming a holiday beverage: the Holly Jolly Sparkler.



A Taste of Tradition: Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit Returns

A cult favorite for decades, Hardee’s Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit is back by overwhelming demand. The beloved breakfast treat features signature made in house, buttery biscuits swirled with cinnamon and studded with juicy raisins—a holiday staple for generations of fans. Available in single, two-pack, or four-pack options, the Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit will be available at participating locations during breakfast hours, now through February 17.

The Ultimate Comfort: Grilled Cheese Lineup

Grilled Cheese sandwiches are joining the menu for a limited time. The timeless classic is elevated with a modern twist on a childhood favorite. Guests can enjoy the Grilled Cheese as a breakfast sandwich (with sausage or bacon and a fried egg) or as an indulgent Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger, built on a 100% USA Angus patty. Both are layered with melted American and Swiss cheese and served on toasted sourdough for the ultimate cheese pull and comfort food experience.

“Comfort, tradition and the foods that bring us together are central to the holidays and at the heart of Hardee’s,” said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand at Hardee’s. “We’re pleased to bring back the Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit and Grilled Cheese lineup, as these flavors allow guests to revisit cherished memories and create new ones this season.”



New for 2025: Holly Jolly Sparkler Holiday Beverage

To complete the seasonal celebration, Hardee’s unveils the Holly Jolly Sparkle, —this limited-time, refreshing blend of real cranberry and lime, and made with Sprite™ is designed to deliver a festive burst of flavor with every sip. The beverage joins a growing trend of craveable, unique drinks in the QSR (quick-service restaurant) space, providing the perfect pairing for Hardee’s holiday menu.

“We’ve seen a rising demand for innovative, real-ingredient beverages in the space,” added Jean Leathersich, director of Culinary for Hardee’s. “The Holly Jolly Sparkler is our answer—a crisp, refreshing holiday drink that’s as fun as it is festive.”

