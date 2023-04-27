Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. Tap Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media as AOR

Leadership of the iconic brands Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. announced today they have selected Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media to lead media strategy, buying and planning for the brands’ more than 3,000+ stores across the country. According to their parent company, CKE Restaurants, the decision to make Camelot the brands’ national Media Agency of Record was driven by the agency’s data-driven approach and strong expertise leveraging new forms of media.

“We were incredibly impressed with Camelot,” says Tana Davila, CMO for the brands. “Their experience and deeply data-driven strategic lens is what we need to create the right plans for today’s Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. consumers.”

She adds that “it’s clear Camelot is a leader in the connected TV space and in other new media platforms. We’re excited to lean into that expertise to uncover efficiencies and opportunities to gain a competitive advantage through our media plans.”

Carl’s Jr. has been committed to serving big, bold, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. Guests have enjoyed over-the-top, juicy, charbroiled burger favorites, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches and redefined breakfasts for more than 80 years.

For more than 60 years, Hardee’s has been bringing people together with classic flavors and homestyle comfort food. Signature, handcrafted touches are what makes Hardee’s unique. With their made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits to their juicy hand-breaded chicken, Hardee’s is dedicated to delivering quality and value each day through real, authentic delicious flavor.

“Thanks to Tana’s vision and willingness to dig deep into data, we’re strategically looking at everything and asking the tough questions to better reach each brand’s unique customers,” says Camelot President & COO Ben Cooper and self-appointed, unofficial record holder of the most Hardee’s biscuits eaten after a junior high basketball game. “Our goal is to target and customize as much as possible to the unique customer bases of these two iconic brands – this is an exciting process and we’re thrilled to be on board.”

Camelot will oversee integrated media planning and buying across the brands.