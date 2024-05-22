Picture this: a warm, fluffy biscuit loaded with blueberry flavor and topped with a drizzle of icing. Hardee’s announces the addition of a new seasonal Blueberry Biscuit to the menu, a soon-to-be favorite for anyone seeking the flavors of summer. Blueberry Biscuits are available today through September 2, during breakfast hours only, while supplies last.

“The Blueberry Biscuit is the perfect addition to our fan-favorite biscuit offerings,” says Hardee’s Vice President of Brand Marketing Sarah Breymaier. “Biscuits remain a focal point of our breakfast menu and our limited-time biscuits, including Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuits and Heart Shaped Biscuits, answered guests’ call for an extra ‘something special’ to our menu. We look forward to guests trying the new Blueberry Biscuit and are eager to continue creating biscuit combinations with flavors and ingredients that our guests love.”

Available in a single pack, two-pack and a four-pack, guests can order Blueberry Biscuits during breakfast hours on the app or in-store. With summer holidays including Memorial Day and July 4 fast approaching, Blueberry Biscuits are the perfect way to sweeten your summer mornings.

Blueberry Biscuits aren’t the only flavor of summer Hardee’s is delivering this year. Available now are Hand-Crafted Lemonades and new Chicken Tender Platters, featuring crispy, juicy goodness with three premium, all-white meat chicken strips – each hand dipped in buttermilk then lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, complete with a side of coleslaw, fries and garlic toast.