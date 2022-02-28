Hardee's, Carl's Jr. to Offer Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich For Lent

Beginning March 2 through April 19, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are offering a new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for those who are opting for fish products this Lent.

Additionally, during this time frame, the brands are offering a 2 for $5 at participating locations.

Hardee’s

Product Details: A new Panko Breaded Pollock fillet with green leaf lettuce and creamy tartar sauce served on a toasted seeded bun.

Price: $2.99 (plus tax, pricing and participation may vary by location)

Carl’s Jr.