Hardee's, Carl's Jr. to Offer Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich For Lent

Beginning March 2 through April 19, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are offering a new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for those who are opting for fish products this Lent.
Additionally, during this time frame, the brands are offering a 2 for $5 at participating locations.
Hardee’s
- Product Details: A new Panko Breaded Pollock fillet with green leaf lettuce and creamy tartar sauce served on a toasted seeded bun.
- Price: $2.99 (plus tax, pricing and participation may vary by location)
Carl’s Jr.
- Product Details: A new Panko Breaded Pollock fillet with green leaf lettuce and creamy tartar sauce served on a toasted seeded bun.
- Price: $3.29 (plus tax, pricing and participation may vary by location)
