    Hardee's, Carl's Jr. to Offer Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich For Lent

    Industry News | February 28, 2022
    Hardee's Pollock Sandwich.
    CKE Restaurants
    The sandwich will be on menus until April 19.

    Beginning March 2 through April 19, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are offering a new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for those who are opting for fish products this Lent.

    Additionally, during this time frame, the brands are offering a 2 for $5 at participating locations. 

    Hardee’s

    • Product Details: A new Panko Breaded Pollock fillet with green leaf lettuce and creamy tartar sauce served on a toasted seeded bun. 
    • Price: $2.99 (plus tax, pricing and participation may vary by location) 

     

    Carl’s Jr. 

    • Product Details: A new Panko Breaded Pollock fillet with green leaf lettuce and creamy tartar sauce served on a toasted seeded bun.
    • Price: $3.29 (plus tax, pricing and participation may vary by location) 
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

