Hardee's, Carl's Jr. Test Menu Items to Close 2021

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are testing craveable new menu items to close out 2021, letting select markets try out decadent new products firsthand in hopes to offer even more in the future. Outlining below all of the details:

Tapping into the sweet and savory cravings that go hand-in-hand with the holiday season, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are giving consumers what they want -- a little bit of sweet with bacon. Candied Bacon lineup features three delectable items -- the coveted Candied Bacon Angus Thickburger, Candied Bacon Biscuit with Fried Egg and Candied Bacon Snack Pack. They’re available at select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations now in Bakersfield, California, Champaign-Springfield, Illinois and Dothan, Alabama.

It’s no secret that brisket is having a moment in the restaurant space. Hardee’s is bringing its Smoked Brisket lineup back for meat-obsessed fans. Tested earlier this year, the savory menu features the Smoked Brisket & Cheddar Angus Thickburger, the Smoked Brisket Breakfast Burrito and the Smoked Brisket Biscuit. They’re available now for testing at Hardee’s select locations in Nashville, Tennessee.

Finally, available at both Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, the Tender Bites offer the brands’ fan-favorite Hand-Breaded Chicken, but this time, in bite-size form. Perfect for dipping in the sauce of your choice, they’re the best way to get your chicken fix as a snack or appetizer. They’re available now for testing at select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations in Paducah, Kentucky, Knoxville, Tennessee, Sacramento, California, Tucson, Arizona and Palm Springs, California.