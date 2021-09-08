Hardee's Celebrating National Biscuit Month with $10K Donation to Teachers

Hardee’s knows that educators across America dedicate themselves to their students, especially over the last year, with both remote and in-person learning. With the school year in full swing and to kick-off National Biscuit Month this September, Hardee's is giving back the best way they know how—with Made From Scratch Biscuits and a $10,000 donation towards supplies to keep their classrooms stocked for the upcoming year in the midwest and southeast regions.

Here’s how to nominate your favorite teacher: September 8 through September 15, biscuit fans can visit this entry form to nominate their most deserving teacher for Hardee’s Biscuit Give-Back and share the Made From Scratch love. The brand will select 10 lucky winners for a special surprise later in the month.”