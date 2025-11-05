Hardee’s, the iconic American fast-food chain, is raising the bar for digital engagement and culinary creativity with the launch of the Rizzwich Meal—an exclusive new meal available only through the Hardee’s app and crafted in partnership with internet sensation, The Rizzler.

The Rizzwich Meal—straight from the mind of The Rizzler—features a juicy 100% USA Angus beef patty, melty American and Swiss cheese, crispy cherrywood-smoked bacon, sandwiched between buttery, toasted sourdough. Paired with golden fries and a Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shake™ of your choice, the Rizzwich Meal packs “EXTRA rizz”— Hardee’s and The Rizzler’s signature blend of flavor and swagger.

This campaign is part of Hardee’s new, social-forward approach: fun, mischievous, and rooted in culture. The Rizzler’s playful persona has translated into a multi-channel digital movement, featuring creative social teasers, influencer collaborations, exclusive app offers, and viral-worthy community engagement. The current spot follows the success of a partnership between Hardee’s and The Rizzler this summer, brought to life in social media.

“With The Rizzler, we’re not just launching a new sandwich—we’re building a digital movement that taps into what our fans love: culture, content, and crave-worthy food,” said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand at Hardee’s. “The Rizzwich Meal is the first taste of where Hardee’s marketing is headed— digital-first and packed with flavor and fun.”

The Rizzwich Meal is available for a limited time exclusively in the Hardee’s app, beginning November 5. New app members receive $2 off their first Rizzwich meal.