Hardee's to Offer Heart-Shaped Biscuits for Valentine's Day

Hardee’s is celebrating the season of love by reshaping its Made from Scratch biscuits to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It’s all the goodness you know and love, perfectly shaped for the delicious holiday.

All of Hardee’s biscuit menu items will come with a Heart Shaped Biscuit throughout Valentine’s Day weekend. Whether it’s the ultimate breakfast in bed delight or a morning pick-me-up on the go, the brand's signature warm biscuits are the perfect treat for yourself or the ones you love.

The Made from Scratch Heart Shaped Biscuits will be available during breakfast hours at participating Hardee’s locations nationwide and Carl’s Jr. locations in Oklahoma beginning Feb. 11 through Feb. 14. To celebrate the Heart Shaped Biscuits menu return, the brand is offering a BOGO deal on its all new craveable Bacon Beast Biscuit on Feb. 11.