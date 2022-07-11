Hardee's Partners with NASCAR Legend Richard Petty to Promote Chicken Platform

Hardee's is collaborating with one of the hottest drivers in history to spotlight one of its most popular menu offerings, the Hand-Breaded Chicken platform. This month, NASCAR Hall of Famer, seven-time NASCAR Champion, seven-time Daytona 500 winner and devoted Hardee's fan, Richard Petty will be in his home state of North Carolina to give consumers "The Bird," surprising restaurant goers with Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches.

"Hardee's has always had a special place in my heart because it feels like a bite of home," says Petty. "I have been a true fan of Hardee's for years, so teaming up to celebrate this delicious Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich is a real treat for me! Plus, I'm looking forward to joining Hardee's in giving 'The Bird' a whole new meaning and surprising some deserving fans here in North Carolina this summer."

Petty is popping up at a Hardee's location in the Charlotte, North Carolina area to give eligible guests a surprise hand delivery when they order a Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich through the app, in store or through the drive-thru.

The Hand-Breaded Chicken platform launched last summer in the midst of the "Chicken Wars" and features the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit and three-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with Hot Honey Sauce. This summer, these three craveable builds are back in the spotlight and are the ultimate "Cluckbait" to grab consumers' attention and "Feed Your Happy." Each big, juicy and crispy piece of 100% premium white meat chicken is hand-breaded on-site at each restaurant with the expertise Hardee's has been using for more than a decade. Marinated in 13 signature seasonings and dipped in buttermilk before being breaded in Southern-style flour, Hardee's Hand-Breaded Chicken is always packed with flavorful, golden-brown satisfaction in every bite.

Members of My Rewards, the brands' loyalty program, can enjoy a delicious BOGO deal when they buy one Hand-Breaded Chicken menu item through the app and get a second Hand-Breaded Chicken menu item for $1. New members that join My Rewards can also get a free Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich with purchase with an exclusive in-app offer for signing up. See app or website for additional terms and conditions.

"Richard Petty has been a fan favorite for years and has always brought that extra flavor to the track like no one else can - just like our Hand-Breaded Chicken," says Chad Crawford, chief brand officer of CKE Restaurants. "We really value the authenticity of this partnership because Petty is an organic fan. Like Petty, so many of our customers have been loyal to our brands, so we are excited to give back this summer in a fun, interactive way."

Petty will be at the 4280 Highway 49 N. Harrisburg, NC, Hardee's location on July 18, from 12-2 p.m.