Nothing says goodness quite like scratch-made biscuits, friendly football rivalries and giving back to those in need. In that spirit, Hardee’s announced it’s teaming up with Atlanta-based nonprofit Caring For Others to serve southeastern and Appalachian communities beginning to recover from recent hurricanes.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, just prior to the top 10 matchup game, the partners will host a tailgate-style fundraiser for hurricane relief at Hardee’s just outside of Athens in Danielsville, Ga. (350 General Daniels Avenue North). Known for his philanthropic efforts across the southeast, long-time University of Georgia football fan and multi-platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett will be in attendance.

“Hardee’s restaurants are fixtures in our hometowns, where families, first responders and football teams gather before and after big games,” said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing for Hardee’s. “Hurricane Helene impacted more than 100 Hardee’s restaurants and 2,000 team members, so this cause hits close to home for us. We’re thankful to partner with an organization like Caring For Others doing such great work on the ground.”

Caring For Others made headlines immediately following Hurricane Helene, activating its “Convoy of Care” in partnership with law enforcement officials to deliver supplies to hard-hit coastal communities.

“The mission of Caring For Others is to eradicate poverty, and natural disasters pose a huge threat to those who are already suffering,” said Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “Whether at home in Georgia or around the world, we aim to activate immediately when disaster strikes, delivering supplies and resources where they’re most needed and partners like Hardee’s help us make a positive impact.”

“Hardee’s is the home of Goodness In the Making, and Thomas Rhett is known for his goodness on and off the stage,” said Breymaier. “We’re inspired by partners like Thomas, who share our love for great food and community, and like Caring For Others, who are making a positive difference in the world every day.”

Media and guests are invited to attend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to enjoy a Hardee’s tailgate, complete with games, swag and scratch-made favorites from the tailgate kitchen. First responders in uniform will receive free biscuits. Caring For Others will be on site, accepting donations of in-demand items, and monetary donations can be made on site or in advance by visiting the donation page here.