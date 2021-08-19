Hardee's Plots Growth in West Palm Beach

CKE Restaurants Inc., parent company of Hardee’s restaurants, announced plans with RSMG Holding LLC. to develop 25 new Hardee’s locations in West Palm Beach, bringing the brand’s iconic burgers and biscuits to the West Palm community.

“We see a great deal of untapped potential in the West Palm Beach market, and are full steam ahead to help this community feed your happy,” says Matthew Walls, chief global development officer at CKE Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to bringing our signature favorites, including our Made From Scratch Biscuits and 100 percent Angus beef charbroiled burgers, as well as new innovations to this area of Florida with our trusted partners at RSMG Holdings.”

Ron Santolaya, alongside his partner Milko Grbic, of RSMG Holding will spearhead the development project, which is expected to begin later this year. Santoyala has been part of the CKE Restaurants system for nearly 40 years, as an owner/operating of Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Nuevo León, Mexico and Santiago, Chile.

“The CKE brands are beloved by people all over the world, and we are excited to introduce iconic Hardee’s to South Florida with this effort,” adds Santoyala. “This expansion will allow Hardee’s to reach a new Florida community and will offer a refreshing, new dining experience to visitors and residents alike.”

Currently, Hardee’s has more than 1,100 locations throughout the southeast, including several of Florida’s largest cities such as Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.