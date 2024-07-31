The best things in life only get better with time, like Hardee’s Original Bag, which is back to deliver craft-made quality and can’t miss-value in abundance. At only $5.99, guests can mix and match any two full size entrée’s – Hardee’s Original Hot Ham & Cheese, Double Cheeseburger or Hand Breaded Chicken Tender Wraps. In select markets, local favorites like Hardee’s Chili Dog and Regular Roast Beef Sandwich are also included as options in the Original Bag. Adding to the goodness, Hardee’s Original Bag includes a small fry and drink, with the option to upgrade to medium or large size for an additional fee.

“What makes Hardee’s so special is the craft-made quality and home-town hospitality our guests love, paired with the convenience and value they need,” says Hardee’s Vice President of Marketing Sarah Breymaier. “From our premium, all-white-meat chicken tenders hand-dipped in buttermilk, to our charbroiled beef patties, the new Hardee’s Original Bag is the perfect nod to our history and to the loyal guests who’ve been with us for generations.”

Hardee’s has scored big on the craft-quality of its lunch and dinner menu in 2024. In June, to celebrate the tender moments between players and the excitement of fans during the final weeks of basketball season, Hardee’s gave away FREE 3-piece Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders to its My Rewards members, generating online excitement and energy around the brand.