Maple makes everything better. Biscuits. Bacon. Even burgers! Hardee’s announces guests can sweeten their day at participating locations with the smooth taste of maple featured in its new lineup, including the Maple Bacon Super Biscuit and the Sausage Maple Biscuit. For more goodness all day long, the Maple Biscuit with maple flavoring is available in a two or four pack, along with the Maple Bacon Frisco Burger and Maple Bacon Snack Pack, for a limited time while supplies last.

“No matter the time of day, Hardee’s is all about goodness, and this is an opportunity to launch a new year with some new flavors that are nothing short of delicious,” said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee’s. “In the heart of winter, we hope our maple lineup of signature biscuits, burgers and bacon feels like a warm, nostalgic hug.”

Available for breakfast, guests can enjoy the Sausage Maple Biscuit, which features a baked in-house, warm and fluffy maple flavored biscuit topped with a sausage patty. The Maple Bacon Super Biscuit features a Made from Scratch Biscuit topped with cherrywood-smoked bacon, caramelized maple, sugar and spices, topped with American cheese and a fried egg. The Maple Biscuit is baked in-house and infused with maple flavor and drizzled with icing.

For lunch and dinner, the Maple Bacon Frisco features a 100 percent Angus beef patty, topped with four strips of crispy maple bacon, Swiss cheese, tomatoes and mayo, served on sourdough bread. For guests on the go, the Maple Bacon Snack pack is available, featuring cherrywood-smoked bacon prepared in-house with caramelized maple, sugar and spices, loaded into a portable pack to travel with ease.

Named 2024 Best Food and Beverage Loyalty Program by Newsweek, guests can enjoy goodness and value by downloading the Hardee’s app. Through March 4, all My Rewards members can earn Double Stars (20 Stars for every $1 spent) on maple lineup purchases that can be redeemed for free menu items, and new members can enjoy a FREE Maple Sausage Biscuit with minimum of $1 purchase.