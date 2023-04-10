Hardwood Hospitality's Fig & Favor Concept Opens in Dallas

Fig & Favor, the local market concept from Harwood Hospitality Group (HHG), is now open at 2850 N. Harwood St., Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75201 in the Harwood District. This marks HHG’s twelfth concept and adds to its portfolio of culinary experiences within the District.

Curated by Harwood Hospitality Group’s Vice President of Culinary Taylor Kearney and Vice President of Hospitality Warren Richards, the market features daily essentials, gifts, gelato, meals on the go, and an impressive wine program.

For grab-and-go, patrons can expect crafted sandwiches, fresh salads, craveable snacks, and Harwood meal kits to take home and enjoy. At the counter, there will be a variety of gelato by the scoop and a full espresso bar. A selection of wines from all over the globe will occupy a large measure of the store. Each bottle will be hand selected by the District’s sommelier team and will offer familiar names as well as an array of unique, exploratory wines for any palette.

“The restaurants of The Harwood District are becoming increasingly well known for their wine lists,” says Richards. “From the wines of the Italian peninsula at Dolce Riviera to the wines of Bordeaux, Burgundy and beyond at Mercat, our celebration of Spanish and Latin American wines at Te Deseo, this new concept allows us to embrace the world of wine through the eyes of our Sommelier team. You will find affordable wines for the experimental wine-drinker looking to broaden their horizons, under-exposed wines from esteemed and celebrated winemakers and in all cases – wines that are true to their regions and the craftsmanship of the vineyards.”

In cohesion with the opening of Fig & Favor, Harwood Hospitality Group is launching its Harwood Wine Club. The exclusive wine club offers three tiers: A.O.C., Premier Cru, and Grand Cru. There is a package for every type of oenophile and within each tier members can select to receive three, six, or 12 sommelier-selected bottles each month.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy easy on-the-go meals to take home featuring flavors of the Harwood restaurant portfolio.

Kearney explains, “With eleven existing Harwood concepts, a market has been a missing component in the District. We took our customer’s favorites from its sister concepts and put them all together at Fig & Favor. Look forward to Dolce Rivera’s pasta dishes to take home for an easy dinner, Magnolia: Sous Le Pont’s coffee beans, a sandwich inspired by Mercat Bistro’s, and steak and jerky from our HWD Beef program - just to name a few.”

The Space

The 1,000-square-foot space is nestled in the quaint La Rue Purdue near sister concepts Harwood Arms, Elephant East, and Poco Fiasco. The design from HDF, Harwood International’s in-house design and architecture team, has a clean, light, bright and airy facade to bring in the outdoors. Using antique woods, brushed nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, and woven accents with tones of white and green to display the rustic charm of a residential pantry style.

Melinda Clark, HDF’s Design Director says, “Fig & Favor is curated for the local provisions creating a sense of community to work and live. It’s more than just your typical marketplace, we designed the space to feel intimate, fresh, and cozy - as though you've left Dallas and found yourself in a corner shop on a charming street in Bordeaux, France. You can expect to find a fix for your snacking cravings, a bottle of wine fit for a client gift, and a perfectly balanced shot of espresso.”

Fig and Favor is now open, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and closed on Sunday.