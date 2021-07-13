Harlem Shake to Enter Brooklyn in September

The award-winning and critically-acclaimed Harlem Shake will open a new location early September 2021 at 119 Fifth Avenue (at Sterling Place) Brooklyn, NY. The 1,300-square-foot, fast-casual restaurant will bring their love of Harlem and diner culture celebrated at their 8-year-old flagship location to Brooklyn.

Inspired by Harlem’s rich culture and energy, the diverse partners of Harlem Shake led by Jelena Pasic, Founder, developed the concept for Harlem Shake as an area go-to for familiar eats like griddled burgers, New York hot dogs and hand-spun shakes in an inviting, comfortable setting. The restaurant took its name from the iconic Harlem Shake dance, the original iteration of the Internet’s latest viral sensation. Harlem Shake - Brooklyn will announce via social media and website two Brooklyn based food partners to present their collaboration to be added to their Brooklyn menu.

“Our aim is to bring our celebrated concept to Brooklyn, with a bit of nostalgia and a nod to pop culture,” explains Pasic. “Not to mention, bring residents and visitors high-quality, affordable offerings in a welcoming environment.”

About the Restaurant Interior:

Harlem Shake offers a love note meant to embrace and pay homage to the area’s past with a space designed by a partner in the venture, Dardra Coaxum, from reused, recycled and refurbished furniture and fixtures, to feel as if it has been a beloved local institution for generations. Careful thought and consideration went into restoring the building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Sterling Place, with details meant to recall a dry goods store that was built in the 1800s then converted to a diner in the 1940s and run through the latter half of the 20th century.

Anchoring the space and continuing the tribute to old New York, the Brooklyn location will feature Harlem Shake’s “Wall of Fame” celebrating famous and notable patrons and friends with photos personally signed to the restaurant. From actors and musicians to politicians and athletes, each notable has a special connection to Harlem or Brooklyn (or both!). Another defining feature, “Miss Harlem Shake,” greets diners from the back wall of the restaurant. The large sized lenticular photo depicts actress and fashion model Shannon Thornton showing off the real Harlem Shake as guests walk by. Other unique design features will include: a vintage jukebox, “Wall of Fab” featuring vintage hairstyles of neighborhood residents, a tobacco and water leak-stained tin ceiling and hand-painted window signage.

About the Restaurant Menu:

Harlem Shake’s menu also offers diners a taste of what it would have been like to set up shop in the restaurant 50+ years ago by taking a playful approach to classic burgers, fries and shakes.

Set amid the clean yet well-worn ambiance, guests tuck into the signature Harlem Classics – two 2.5-ounce custom blend Pat la Frieda beef patties ground fresh daily and griddled smashed-style for crisp browning and served on a toasted Martin’s Potato Roll with house-made condiments. Specialties include the award winning Hot Mess™ burger topped with pickled cherry pepper-bacon relish, American cheese, pickles, onions and spicy chipotle mayo, and Harlem Jerk, a classic topped with jerk-seasoned, double-cooked fries and smoked jerk mayo, as well as juicy turkey burgers and signature fried chicken sandwiches and house-made vegetarian or Impossible Meat burgers.

Organic milkshakes dominate the drink program at Harlem Shake with straightforward flavors like Chocolate and Red Velvet thoughtfully made with whole, all-natural ingredients. The lineup of shakes highlights local products like ice cream from Blue Marble as well as seasonal fruit and hand-spun additions like house-made salted caramel sauce and malt. Rounding out the menu are New York-style all-beef hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheeses/melts and creative kale and legume salads, as well as fries double-fried in canola oil with added beef tallow (also available in vegetable oil for a vegetarian/vegan option). A rotating selection of vintage real sugar sodas and regional specialty sodas, and a selection of draft beers and house wines as well as Frozé™ wine frozen drink are also available.

Harlem Shake - Brooklyn will be open seven days a week.