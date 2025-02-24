Harlem Shake celebrates Women’s History Month with the “Sweet Lena” Milkshake benefitting Figure Skating in Harlem. Named in honor of the late, iconic singer, actress, and Civil Rights advocate Lena Horne, whose career broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood. The milkshake is inspired as well by Figure Skating in Harlem’s upcoming ice show, ‘Harlem to Hollywood.’

The “Sweet Lena” Milkshake, a creamy strawberry cheesecake blend inspired by timeless indulgence, echoes Horne’s enduring legacy of grace and style. The 16-ounce milkshake will be available at both locations for $16, with $2 from every milkshake sold to be donated to Figure Skating in Harlem’s 2025 programming. In addition, customers dine-in and delivery may make a donation of their choice that will be collected and donated to the organization as well.

Photo of Harlem Shake co-owners; Jelena Pasic, Founder & Co-owner, and DarDra Coaxum, Co-owner; photo courtesy of Harlem Shake

WHEN

March 1 – March 31, 2025

WHERE

Harlem Shake Harlem | 100 W 124 Street (at Lenox Avenue) | New York, NY 10027

212-222-8300

Harlem Shake Brooklyn | 119 5th Avenue (at Sterling Place) | Brooklyn, NY 11217

(877) 71-SHAKE (7-4257)