Harlem Shake to Offer Menu Inspired By 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forver'

Harlem Shake celebrates Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with their own menu specials inspired by popular food items from across the continent of Africa including:

Shuri’s Chicken Sammie: Peri-Peri chicken tenders, Bush Slaw, okra pickle $9

**Named after the lead character Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, this tasty sandwich features the popular East African Peri-Peri sauce

Harlem Shake’s Slap Fries, Peri-Peri mayo dip $7

**Inspired by classic South African version of french fries

Vibranium Shake: Blackberry Shake with Blue Marble Vanilla Ice Cream and edible gold flecks $11

**The mighty energy used to power Wakanda inspired the name of this new delectable shake

Harlem Shake’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever menu will kick-off on Friday, November 11 through December 11, 2022 and 10% of all sales will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem from the special menu when customers show their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ticket stubs - digital or print at the register at both locations - Park Slope and Harlem.

The collective donation will be in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman who supported the long-standing Boys & Girls Club of Harlem.

Harlem Shake formerly celebrated the 2018 Black Panther premiere as well.

WHEN

Friday, November 11 - Sunday, December 11, 2022

WHERE

Harlem Shake, 100 W. 124th Street at Lenox Avenue, New York, NY 10027

Harlem Shake Brooklyn, 119 5th Avenue at Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217