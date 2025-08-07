Harlem Shake, the award-winning fast casual restaurant known for its nostalgic charm and Harlem-inspired flavors, is turning up the heat this summer with an exciting new collaboration. In partnership with HELL’S KITCHEN, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from Alicia Keys, Harlem Shake is launching the limited-time Girl is on Fire Combo—a bold, flavorful meal inspired by the fiery spirit of the show’s lead character, Ali.

From August 11 through October 11, guests can enjoy this exclusive combo at Harlem Shake’s flagship location in Harlem (100 W. 124th Street at Lenox Avenue). The combo will be available in-store only.

The “Girl is on Fire” Combo Includes:

Two (2) Pat LaFrieda beef patties or Impossible plant-based patties (add $5)

Pepper jack cheese, BBQ mayo, candied thick-cut bacon, blistered shishito peppers, pickles, and onions

Regular fries

Choice of Mo’ Matcha Milkshake (a strawberry matcha blend) or Harlem Shake’s signature FROZÉ (frozen rosé wine beverage)

Price: $32

As a special perk, ticket holders of HELL’S KITCHEN can show their love for the show and the community by using code HK2HS to receive 15% off any in-store order of $50 or more at Harlem Shake’s Harlem location during the promotion period.