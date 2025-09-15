Harri, the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience technologies, today announced the open beta of Harri Agentic AI, a platform-wide intelligence layer built exclusively for hospitality operators. ​​Operators interact with Harri Agentic AI through Salli, the digital assistant that makes the platform’s intelligence simple and approachable.

Harri Agentic AI helps hospitality operators make smarter, faster decisions without losing focus on guests or teams. Behind the scenes, multiple agents handle the heavy lifting, but Salli brings them all together into one easy point of interaction. For operators, that means asking a question, getting an answer, and taking action in the same place without extra tools or steps.

“During its closed beta, Harri Agentic AI proved to be impactful for early adopters, including large brands like KFC and Jersey Mike’s,” said Luke Fryer, CEO and Founder at Harri and former operator of more than 30 restaurants. “Operators saw immediate benefits, including scheduling accuracy, compliance protection and labor efficiency, proving Salli is a breakthrough for the frontline.”

Harri Agentic AI adapts in real time, spotting compliance risks before they become fines, generating demand-driven schedules, and surfacing shift-level insights that the system or managers can act on immediately. With Harri’s Agentic AI, operators unlock capabilities including:

Smarter scheduling. Instantly generate fair, compliant rosters that balance availability, demand and labor laws.

Always-on risk protection. Spot missed breaks and compliance red flags before they become costly fines or burnout your team.

Real-time guidance. Cut through decision fatigue with instant support and optimization of labor costs so leaders can focus on guests, not guesswork.

“What’s compelling about Salli is how it actively works on our behalf,” said Kevin Brennan, Owner and Director of Operations at JMB Foods, a 49-unit Jersey Mike’s franchise operator. “It blocks us from posting non-compliant schedules, suggests which employees to schedule based on availability and uses historical sales data to continually optimize labor targets. Having labor percentages and projections delivered automatically helps managers make smarter intraday adjustments to optimize our labor costs.”

Salli reflects Harri’s belief that technology should amplify the human side of hospitality, not replace it. A recent Harri survey revealed that 97% of diners will pass on a restaurant if the experience is fully automated.