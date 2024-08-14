Harriet’s Hamburgers will open its second Charlotte-area location at The Bowl at Ballantyne on August 20, 2024 with an expanded menu, an outdoor patio and green space, new opportunities to honor the local heroes in our community, and the chance to win a mega Harriet’s Happiness Package. The 15109 Bowl St. location is the first standalone location for Harriet’s Hamburgers, which opened its original location in Optimist Hall in summer 2020.

“We are ecstatic to bring our signature hamburgers and happiness to Ballantyne, along with some new offerings and a space that truly suits our brand and the over-the-top hospitality we want to provide to our guests,” says co-owner Joe Haubenhofer.

The new menu items at The Bowl location include: Minnesota State Fair style cheese curds; Henry’s Famous Monster Cookies for a cause, crafted by a local child entrepreneur, a kids’ “Happiness Meal” with a single hamburger, choice of apple slices or crispy fries, all natural Boylan soda or natural fruit juice; Housemade agua frescas made with fresh fruit juice; and sparkling wine. Plus Harriet’s in Ballantyne will include the refined recipe for the Royale, which debuted at Optimist Hall in May of this year, featuring iceberg lettuce, tomato, New School American yellow cheese, onions, crinkled pickles, and all new “Good Good Sauce”. The Jucy Lucy, a secret menu item featuring Creekstone Beef patty stuffed with molten, American cheese, will now be on the menu all day, every day.

Unlike most “fast casual” restaurants, guests of Harriet’s Hamburgers Ballantyne will enjoy a full service experience. Harriet’s hospitality managers will deliver guests’ orders to their table and clear their tables at the end of their meal.

“With this second location, we want to build on the success of what we started at Optimist Hall, keeping our original menu as the focus while giving our guests something a little different. With a little more physical space, that gave us some room to play around with the menu,” says Brian Stockholm, co-owner.

“We’re excited to welcome Harriet’s Hamburgers to Bowl Street,” says Jeremiah Gregory, senior general manager of The Bowl. “Guests will get to experience the new menu items exclusive to this location, as well as the popular concept’s legendary original offerings. Harriet’s will bring a unique dining experience to The Bowl, and we look forward to its positive impact on our community.”

The new Happiness Meal offers a healthy alternative to many kids’ meals, with quality ingredients that parents can feel good about and children will love, the option to sub fruit for french fries, all natural juice or soda, and an engaging prize. Harriet’s is thrilled to debut Winning Tickets Pull Tabs, ensuring everyone is a winner, every time. Each ticket has a prize that will be revealed when the guest pulls back the tabs on the ticket, with prizes ranging from nostalgic toys like a slinky or yo-yo, to a Harriet’s Hamburgers hat or t-shirt.

“We take great pride in the ingredients and products we’ve chosen and our commitment to serving chef quality, clean food—fast. We are a place you can bring your family without the concern or guilt that you’re giving them highly processed or overly sugary foods,” says Haubenhofer.

Harriet’s Hamburgers is pleased to debut a new cast of heroes in the Be Good Crew, including an honorary fifth member every few months to highlight the local heroes among us. The first honorary member is Missy, who was born with cystic fibrosis but has defied expectations since day one. Her superpowers include a perma-positive attitude, fierce determination, and strong lungs that just won’t quit. Harriet’s is asking the public to submit someone they know who has been brave in the face of adversity, makes a positive impact in their community, or simply embodies what it means to be good on the Harriet’s Be Good Crew page to become the next honorary member.

All guests on opening day will have the chance to win a Harriet’s Happiness Package, complete with a $250 gift card and apparel. To identify the winners, the Harriet’s team will randomly choose two orders throughout the day to give a golden ticket. The recipients will then present their ticket at the counter for redemption. The joy will continue every Tuesday when the team selects one random guest to receive their meal for free, as they have done at the Optimist Hall location every Tuesday since September 2020.

“We are constantly looking for ways to spread happiness and create joyful memories for our guests, and we can’t wait to have this new space to do it,” says Shelley Odom, managing partner.

Harriet’s Hamburgers hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday.