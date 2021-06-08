Harris Tea Launches New Website

Harris Tea, one of the world’s most innovative tea suppliers has launched a new website – TeaMarketPlace.com.

With a full selection of the best of everything tea, the site offers restaurant quality tea direct, fast and fresh to foodservice operators, retailers and consumers seeking a direct source to purchase tea products. Packed with enticing content, TeaMarketPlace.com gives the company’s three main customer segments direct access to an array of teas, tea products and tea knowledge. The site enables professionals and consumers alike to purchase products, view instructional videos and explore articles on smart merchandising and tea trends.

An alternative to the conventional foodservice distribution model, TeaMarketPlace.com provides direct access to a multitude of on-trend products: hot and iced teas for bulk foodservice brewing, ready-to-drink kombucha and iced tea, as well as an array of tea products under their Tea India line.

Wholesale buyers get access to multi-case pricing and direct to door shipping. No membership or minimum case purchase is required. Blog content changes weekly, and features topics such as tea and dessert pairing, iced tea clouding fixes and more.