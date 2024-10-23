Dallas-based global design consultant firm Harrison has designed more than 70 restaurant locations within global airports, where it has successfully blended branding, storytelling and design to deliver high-impact environments. The firm continues to set the standard for exceptional airport dining experiences with its latest award-winning project, Memphis Made Brewing Company at Memphis International Airport (MEM). Avolta, previously HMSHost, a premier hospitality services provider, selected Harrison to lead the design and execution of this iconic venue back in 2021.

Harrison’s role in the design of Memphis Made Brewing Company, opened February 2023, has garnered prestigious accolades, including Best Bar Experience at the AX 2024 Awards and the #2 spot for Best Airport Bar in USA TODAY‘s 2023 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards highlight Harrison’s dedication to creating engaging, purpose-driven spaces that enhance the traveler experience.

“Our work on the Memphis Made Brewing Company project exemplifies Harrison’s commitment to elevating airport dining through thoughtful design and immersive experiences,” said Whitney Ford, AIA, NCARB, Vice President of Architecture at Harrison who leads all airport restaurant projects. “Providing bespoke design with local elements incorporated throughout is our greatest strength. We believe each satellite of a brand should balance its original design details with unique aspects of the new location. Our aim is to make the airport location the next evolution of the brand.”

Memphis Made Brewing Co. is a local brewery concept with the original location stationed near a widely recognized, eye-catching “I Love Memphis” sign. Ford and Harrison’s branding team used the sign as inspiration for the Memphis International Airport location creating a custom version of the artwork, and borrowed the brewery’s primary colored, striped beer bottle for design schematics. As a commitment to its bespoke services, Harrison tapped local materials where possible to honor the area and infuse a touch of Memphis.

Opened April 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies Memphis International Airport location, also designed by Harrison, celebrates the iconic NBA team with a mix of brand and basketball philosophy. The brand colors and lighting are mixed with iconography, screens and bleacher seating inspired by the court to basketball playbook graphics on the floor create a stand-out design and a consistent brand story that plays out throughout the guest experience. Harrison has made it a priority to create a cohesive design that carries through every detail from the bespoke illuminated basketballs wall art to the shade of tile grout selected and cross stitching on the seats.

With over 35 years of delivering impactful designs across multiple sectors—including airports, hotels and F&B—Harrison has become a trusted partner for global brand expansion and local concept creation. As experts in branding, strategy, and design, Harrison continues to push boundaries, developing concepts that are deeply rooted in the local landscape while offering full-service capabilities. Their work not only enhances customer experience but also supports operational efficiency and brand storytelling across diverse environments.

Harrison have successfully supported the design and development needs of major global airport operators such as HMSHost, Delaware North, SSP, Paradise Lagarde, The Restaurant Group and Emirates Leisure.

Harrison has established itself as a leading partner for clients navigating the complex process of airport concession bids, offering a comprehensive, yet streamlined approach. From ideation to execution, Harrison crafts compelling narratives and designs innovative concepts that stand out in competitive environments. The firm’s proven track record of guiding clients to success highlights Harrison’s ability to blend visionary design with practical solutions, delivering award winning project work.

The collaborative approach begins with immersive local brand tours to understand each location’s unique qualities, followed by in-depth research into surrounding neighborhoods and cities. This allows Harrison to weave cultural traditions and beloved landmarks into narratives that align with airport design and RFP requirements. Utilizing industry-leading design and rendering tools, the firm delivers visually compelling proposals. Coordinating with the UK and Australia teams, Harrison fast-tracks the design process, ensuring work continues across global time zones.

The evolution of digital ordering has also impacted how consumers patronize restaurants within airports and Harrison takes this into account. Que lines in airports have always been a design challenge. Mobile order systems allow travelers to order from the gate and have food delivered as they wait, reducing the need for long line queuing and making efficient experiences attractive to busy travelers seeking convenience. Where the airport or brand has implemented self-order and self-pickup processes, Harrison considers the unique customer journey of that process in the layout and touchpoints of spaces.

Harrison’s global presence and dedication to design innovation make the firm the go-to partner for brands looking to expand and elevate their presence in airports around the world. In addition to Memphis International Airport, Harrison has completed recent projects across the United States from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Houston Airport, and most recently Miami International Airport. Harrison teams have also worked on airports across the globe including London Heathrow, Manchester Airport (UK), Gatwick Airport (UK), Auckland New Zealand, Dubai International Airport and many more.