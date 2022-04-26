Hat Creek Burger Company to Offer Free Burgers and Sandwiches to Teachers

Austin-based burger chain Hat Creek Burger Company is showing their appreciation for teachers and all they do for our children. As a special “thank you” on Sunday, May 1, the restaurant, known for fulfilling the community through delicious food and philanthropy, will kick off Teacher Appreciation Week by giving back to teachers and school staff. When they visit any Hat Creek Burger Company location across Texas from 11 a.m. until the store closes, they can get their choice of burger or sandwich for free when they show their teacher or school staff ID. This promotion is available for dine-in only, and it is limited to one burger or sandwich per ID.

Recognized as a place for good food, good friends, and good fun, Hat Creek’s menu features fresh, quality ingredients like never-frozen beef and freshly baked buns. Teachers and school staff will have their choice of specialty burgers and sandwiches, including Hat Creek favorites like The Cowboy, a double meat hamburger with shredded cheddar, bacon, diced onions, pickles and BBQ Sauce; The Southwest Burger, double meat hamburger with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions and Yellowbird Serrano Sauce; the Veggie Burger, a black bean and quinoa patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions and mustard; and the hand-cut, hand-breaded Fried Chicken Sandwich, served with pickles and mayo.

“Philanthropy is at the core of our organization, and teachers are especially close to my heart, partly because my wife used to be one,” says Drew Gressett, Founder of Hat Creek Burger Company. “As a fundamental part of our communities, we wanted to thank them for all they do to inspire and educate our children.”

Hat Creek Burger Company originated from a beloved food trailer in Austin, opening its flagship location in 2011 in West Lake Hills. Hat Creek now has 26 locations throughout Texas, including in areas surrounding Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Waco and Temple.