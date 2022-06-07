Hat Creek Burger Company to Raise Money for Austin Parks Foundation

Austin-based burger chain Hat Creek Burger Company is partnering with Austin Parks Foundation and Rambler Sparkling Water to show their support and appreciation for Austin’s beautiful parks and green spaces with a special promotion.

From June 13 through July 13, order a Lettuce Wrapped Combo Meal — which comes with either a Big Hat or Little Hat burger, fries and a Rambler Sparkling Water — at any of 7 Hat Creek locations in the Austin and Central Texas region, and Hat Creek Burger Company will give a portion of the proceeds from every order to Austin Parks Foundation, which is celebrating their 30th anniversary in June. Hat Creek will match the final donation amount up to $2,500 in an effort to help maintain Austin’s 300+ parks. Participating Hat Creek locations include: Buda, Burnet Road, Domain NORTHSIDE, Dripping Springs, Lakeway, Round Rock, and Westlake.

Recognized as a place for good food, good friends, and good fun, Hat Creek’s menu features quality ingredients like fresh, never-frozen beef. The restaurant will make a donation each time someone orders a Big Hat or Little Hat combo meal as a lettuce wrap with fries and a Rambler Sparkling Water at one of the participating locations. The Big Hat is a double-meat burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions, and mustard, while the Little Hat is its single-meat little brother. Both options are available with add-ons like jalapenos, grilled onions, bacon, avocado and spicy sauerkraut, as well as a variety of sauces and cheeses.

“Our goal at Austin Parks Foundation is to improve Austin’s parks by building community through our parks with people at the forefront of our work. For 30 years, community partnerships have helped drive this mission and we thank the team at Hat Creek for their shared dedication in serving our community,” says Shannon Cunningham, Senior Corporate and Foundation Giving Manager at Austin Parks Foundation.

“We get so much out of the parks and green spaces around us. They provide an amazing place for fellowship and social connection. But they can’t thrive without our support. And as the region continues to grow, we need to make sure that our parks are always at the forefront of our thinking,” says Drew Gressett, Founder of Hat Creek Burger Company.