Hat Creek Burger Company Reveals New BBQ Burger

Looking for a fun patio that the whole family can enjoy without all of the mess? Look no further because Hat Creek Burger Company is ready to make their backyard your backyard this spring.

The emerging Texas-based burger brand is inviting everyone to come soak up the sun and try out the new BBQ Burger. From March 7 to May 1, guests can order this delicious burger featuring a beef patty, American cheese, coleslaw, BBQ sauce and wait for it – onion rings! That’s right, this new creation is the perfect combination of fun delicious flavors that are sure to hit the spot on any spring day.

To add to the fun this patio season, Hat Creek is hosting a social giveaway from March 7-12 where guests will have a chance to win an in-store party complete with reserved tables and $500 worth of eats, treats and drinks off the Hat Creek menu. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone who is planning a birthday party, graduation celebration, an end-of-season Little League party or just an excuse to enjoy a sunny day at their favorite Hat Creek location’s patio.

Ready to enter and host the ultimate spring bash? Guests must follow Hat Creek on Instagram (@hatcreekburgers), like the in-feed image featuring the new BBQ burger on March 7 and tag two people they’d like to share a meal with at Hat Creek.

“Hat Creek is a place for the whole family to hang out at,” says Hat Creek Founder and President Drew Gressett. “And now with this new spring-inspired BBQ burger, it’s the perfect excuse to get the family out of the house and enjoy a sunny day on one of our amazing patios. Our backyard is your backyard, so come enjoy it – and we’ll even clean up after you!”

Hat Creek’s mission is to provide a place where folks can gather for good food and fellowship. Its large patios offer the perfect place to enjoy a burger with a beer, while allowing the kids to enjoy each location’s fun-filled playgrounds. For those looking to take their burger fix on the run, 24 of the brand’s 26 locations offer drive-thru service.