Hat Creek Burger Company Spices Up Menu with Green Chili Queso

Tis the season for green chiles, so Hat Creek Burger Company is spicing up its fall menu with the launch of its new Green Chili Queso. For a limited time only, from Oct. 3 to Dec. 31, guests can purchase a side of the special queso as the perfect complement to their favorite burger order.

With temperatures finally dropping, there’s no better way to warm the tastebuds than Hat Creek’s spiced-just-right Green Chili Queso, made with creamy queso and just a hint of spice from mild green chiles. The savory side dish provides the perfect dipping option for any of Hat Creek’s flavorful menu items - fried pickles, onion rings, French fries and of course burgers. The Green Chili Queso will also be featured in three new side dish items - including Green Chili Queso and chips, fries or tots.

"We’re excited to announce the launch of our new Green Chili Queso, just in time to fire up the fall season,” says Hat Creek Founder and President Drew Gressett. "This delicious queso is made with fresh green chiles from New Mexico, making it the perfect way to enjoy game day in one of our restaurants or at home."

Speaking of “game day,” Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons is excited to team up with Hat Creek on the new queso release. The gridiron superstar worked with Hat Creek during the offseason and is coming back for more fun with the brand.

“Hat Creek is my favorite burger joint, and I can’t wait to go in and try the new queso,” Parsons says. “You can count on me to provide the wins on the field while Hat Creek handles the wins for your watch parties.”

Hat Creek’s Green Chili Queso will surely be the Rookie of the Year of appetizers, combining creamy, cheesy queso with green chiles' unique flavor and aroma. The mild spice from the chiles adds a bit of heat to the queso without lighting your mouth on fire, making it the perfect dipping partner.