Hat Creek Burger Releases New Milkshake Flavors

Hat Creek Burger Company is determined to help guests survive the hot, steamy Texas summer with a delicious offer on its Hat Dogs and a refreshing new lineup of shakes starting June 29.

In addition to its classic and specialty milkshakes, Hat Creek will treat its guests with two new flavors — only until Monday, Aug. 28 — to keep them cool. From signature options like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and cookies & cream to indulgent creative flavors, the following new specialty flavors include:

Nutella Bacon — Scoop of Nutella and a strip of bacon.

Cotton Candy — Cotton candy syrup and a garnish of fluffy cotton candy.

Watching the fireworks will be much cooler with $2 off shakes during Cool Down Hour from 7 p.m. to close, starting July 3 through July 7. And what better way to beat the dog days of summer than with a Hat Dog for a buck? Hat Creek will also offer its all-beef Hat Dogs with or without all the fixings (mustard, ketchup, pickles and onions) for $1 for a limited time.

The offer is sure to keep kids of all ages full and happy. Rest assured, Hat Creek has something for everyone, including two new milkshake sizes to pair with the classic dog: a 12-ounce size for children and a 16-ounce size for adults.

“We know it’s hard as parents to find ways to keep kids entertained over the summer without breaking the bank, especially when it’s hot outside,” says Hat Creek Founder and President Drew Gressett. “Why not beat the heat with a quality milkshake and Hat Dog at a great value on our playground and patio? So, come enjoy the Texas summer with us.”

Despite the brutal heat, Hat Creek wants to make it easier for kids, parents, and adults to remember the best things about its beloved state. Its large patios offer the perfect place to enjoy a burger or Hat Dog with a milkshake while allowing the kids to enjoy each location’s fun-filled playgrounds.