Hatco Corporation, a leading manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment, is thrilled to announce a refreshed logo design to commemorate its 75th anniversary in 2025.

Since its founding in 1950, Hatco has earned a reputation for providing cutting-edge solutions to the foodservice industry. The new logos reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence while maintaining a strong connection to the company’s legacy, which has defined the Hatco brand for decades.

The redesign introduces two distinct logos: one for the Hatco brand and one for Hatco Corporation. The updated brand logo retains its iconic identity but has been modernized to align with the company’s forward-thinking vision. Meanwhile, the new corporate logo presents a bolder, simplified design, eliminating the oval shape for a stronger visual impact. This new logo distinguishes Hatco Corporation — the parent company overseeing Hatco, Ovention, ADM, American Range, and FWE — from the individual Hatco brand.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, this logo redesign captures the energy and momentum of Hatco Corporation as we continue to innovate and grow with our strong portfolio of brands,” said Lorne Deacon, president and CEO of Hatco Corporation. “This anniversary marks a pivotal moment in our history, and we’re excited to build on our history of excellence, delivering even greater value to our customers and partners for many years to come.”

The unveiling of the new logos marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Hatco’s milestone anniversary, honoring the company’s past while looking forward to future growth and continued leadership in the foodservice industry.

The refreshed logos are set to be rolled out across all Hatco communications, packaging, marketing materials, and digital platforms starting in early 2025. For more information about Hatco Corporation and its 75th anniversary celebrations, visit www.hatcocorp.com.