Hatco Corporation Buys Food Warming Equipment Company

Hatco Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced the purchase of Food Warming Equipment Company, Inc. (FWE) on Monday, October 31 , 2022. FWE is a manufacturer specializing in heated holding cabinets, cook & hold ovens, smokers, refrigerated cabinets, transport carts, and more, with locations in Crystal Lake, Illinois and Portland, Tennessee.

Lorne Deacon, President of Hatco Corporation, says, “Like Hatco, FWE has been serving its customers for close to 70 years. Their product quality, combined with their ability to customize their offerings to meet their customers’ needs is exceptional. All of which is backed by FWE’s high level of customer service, making FWE an incredible company that aligns with Hatco and our KYSO (Knock Your Socks Off) Customer Service. This strategic acquisition strengthens Hatco’s offerings in multiple industry segments and we are excited about our strong future together!”

“FWE is a leader in our industry, respected by the design community and key users, as well as our distribution and rep partners. We had the unique opportunity to choose the right partner to take our vision and culture into the future with Hatco. Hatco has the talent, strong financial resources and leadership to guide FWE into its next chapter,” says Deron Lichte, President and CEO of FWE.

Hatco Corporation has been a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) company since acquiring the remaining 51% of the business from second-generation owner David Hatch in 2007. Hatco’s long-term goal is to retain employee ownership and continue to deliver Knock-Your-Socks-Off customer service, innovative products, and the best total cost of ownership for commercial foodservice equipment.