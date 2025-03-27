Hatco, a leading manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment, proudly commemorates its 75th anniversary with a $75,000 donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. With a generous matching contribution from the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM), the total donation amounts to $150,000, providing nearly 600,000 meals to families in need across Eastern Wisconsin.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is the state’s largest local hunger relief organization, with a vision of a Wisconsin free from hunger. The organization procures food from local farmers, retailers, and manufacturers, then sorts, re-packs, and distributes that food to hunger relief programs – including food pantries, meal programs, and shelters – in 35 counties.

“On behalf of the Employee Owners of Hatco, we are honored to support Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in their mission to fight hunger,” said Lorne Deacon, president and CEO of Hatco Corporation. “A milestone like this is more than just a celebration; it is about gratitude and giving back to the communities in which we operate. Hatco has always been dedicated to foodservice, and ensuring people have access to meals is a meaningful way to honor our legacy.”

Hatco’s mission is to make enjoyable dining possible, which starts with ensuring everyone has access to meals. As an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, Hatco’s commitment to social responsibility and charitable giving is a core part of its culture. Employee Owners actively participate in volunteering and fundraising efforts, taking pride in making a positive and lasting impact in their communities.

“Food insecurity remains a significant challenge for many. Knowing that our contribution will provide direct relief is incredibly humbling,” Deacon added. “We are proud to be a part of an industry that supports feeding communities, not just serving them.”

“Hatco’s commitment to supporting their community is truly inspiring. Their remarkable generosity, combined with NAFEM’s match, will help us get more food to families who need it most,” said Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO, Patti Habeck. “We’re proud to partner with organizations like Hatco that share our commitment to ensuring every neighbor has access to nutritious food.”

To learn more about Hatco and its commitment to community involvement, visit www.hatcocorp.com. To support Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, visit FeedingAmericaWI.org to donate or volunteer.