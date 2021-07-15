Hatco Promotes Christian Yungbluth to Director of Global Marketing

Hatco Corporation today announced that Christian Yungbluth, P.E., has been promoted to the position of Director of Global Marketing. Yungbluth will direct Hatco business analysis and product research to enhance brand market strategies. He joined Hatco earlier this year as the Director of Business Development for Ovention Ovens, a Hatco brand.

Hatco Executive Vice President Lorne Deacon says, “Christian comes to this new role with a deep knowledge of the industry and extensive background with several of the best-known brands in the market. He has a track record of success and the skills to move Hatco forward quickly and effectively.”

Yungbluth has been in the foodservice equipment industry for 16 years and held various roles at ITW Food Equipment Group and The Middleby Corporation, where he served as Group Vice President of Business & Product Development. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Buffalo, an MBA from East Carolina University, and holds several patents within and outside the industry.