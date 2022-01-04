Hatco Promotes Cindy Cervantes to VP and CFO

Hatco Corporation announced today that Cindy Cervantes has been promoted to the position of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Cervantes joined Hatco in 2006 in the Credit and Accounts Receivable department and has been promoted numerous times since, most recently to Director of Finance in 2019. Cervantes began her career at Hatco with an Associate’s Degree in Accounting, subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Accounting from Alverno College in 2010, and completed her MBA program at Alverno College in 2016.

Hatco President Dave Rolston says, “Cindy does outstanding work that is central to Hatco’s past and future success; thus, her promotion to VP and CFO was an obvious move for our Board of Directors to make. She is a great asset to Hatco, and I’m personally very proud to have her on our team.”