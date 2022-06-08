Hatco Promotes Lorne Deacon to President

Hatco Corporation announced on June 1, 2022 that Lorne Deacon has been promoted to President.

Deacon’s promotion is part of a long-term succession plan orchestrated by Hatco’s Board of Directors. David Rolston, recent President and CEO, will retain the CEO position for two more years prior to planned retirement.

Deacon has been with Hatco since 2018 as Director of Global Marketing & Product Development, was promoted to Vice President of Global Marketing in 2019, and was most recently promoted to Executive Vice President in 2021. His leadership style and personality fit Hatco’s ESOP culture, resulting in a smooth transition to leadership.

Deacon has a degree in Business Marketing from the Haworth School of Business at Western Michigan University. He originally started his career in the banking and financial sector, then joined the foodservice industry in 2013 in an executive leadership role with The Middleby Corporation, specifically for Star Holdings.

Hatco Corporation has been a 100% employee-owned (ESOP) company since acquiring the remaining 51% of the business from second-generation owner David Hatch in 2007. Hatco’s long-term goal is to retain employee ownership and continue to deliver Knock-Your-Socks-Off customer service, innovative products, and the best total cost of ownership for commercial foodservice equipment.